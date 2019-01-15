AB de Villiers to play in Lahore after 11 years

LAHORE: The charismatic and flamboyant former South Africa captain AB de Villiers have confirmed that he will feature in Lahore Qalandars’ back-to-back matches at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in March. De Villiers’s only previous visit to Lahore was in 2007 as such he will be visiting Lahore after almost 11 years. Lahore Qalandars, who are hoping to be fourth time lucky in their quest for glory, will take on defending champions Islamabad United on 9 March, while on the following day, they will face Multan Sultans. De Villiers will also be in action on the opening day of the tournament on 14 February in Dubai, when the Qalandars meet Islamabad United. The 32-day and 34-match tournament will culminate with the final at Karachi’s historic National Stadium on 17 March. “I am delighted to confirm that I will represent Lahore Qalandars in front of our home crowds on March 9 and 10 during the HBL PSL 2019,” de Villiers announced. De Villiers will be the sixth South Africa cricketer to visit Lahore in less than 18 months. In September 2017, Faf du Plessis captained the ICC World XI, which also included Hashim Amla, David Miller, Morne Morkel and Imran Tahir. Pakistan won the three-T20I series 2-1.