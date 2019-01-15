PFA to remove inedible food stock from spot

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority has tightened the grip on food business operators by deciding to remove the unwholesome food from the spot owing to increase the number of illegally de-sealing cases.

Now authority will confiscate all material from the spot and seal warehouse in case their products fail laboratory test until further orders. This order was issued by PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman while presiding over a meeting to review the progress of PFA wings at his office here Monday.

The PFA DG Muhammad Usman admired the progress of operations wing for completing its target in 2018. He directed technical wing to complete its annual target and annual checking schedule as soon as possible.