Hamdard celebrates 99th birthday of Hakim Mohammed Said

Addressing the birthday ceremony at Hamdard Corporate Office, Karachi, Sadia Rashid, chairperson, Hamdard Pakistan, said that services to the nation and contributions of Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said for the youngsters and new generation are worth remembering; therefore we have decided to make a comprehensive program to familiarise the new generation with his life, achievements and works.

Hakim Said loved the youngsters so much so that when he was going to build the Madinat al-Hikmah, a city of education, science and culture at a bleak and barren land, some of his friends had asked him what he would do in wilderness, he replied that he imagined that children were happily playing and studying over there, a statement released on Monday quoted her as saying.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Usama Qureshi, managing director and CEO, Hamdard Pakistan, said Hakim Said had founded many institutions that had become now well-established organisations. So, to make Hamdard a great name of international repute would be joint efforts by all its institutions, he added.

He said that last year we had introduced a Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said Award and started rebranding of Hamdard as we wanted to put Hamdard in new and modern style before the world.

Hakim Sahib loved children from the core of his heart and spent Hamdard’s income on the welfare of people and children and once addressing a gathering of children he had said: “A Hakim Said would emerge out of these children. We should carry the legacy, philosophy and institutions of this great man forward, transform Hamdard into a modern institution and celebrate his year of 100th birthday in a befitting manner holding important events in the year of 2019,” he concluded.

A cake was cut and a 100-year logo of Hakim Said unveiled by Sadia Rashid. Two walls, ‘Tribute Wall’ and ‘Pledge Wall’, were also erected on the occasion on which participants pinned up rich tributes and pledges to the late Hakim Said to follow his thoughts.

Besides, Fatema Munir Ahmed, Mutawallia Hamdard Pakistan, distinguished guests, faculty members of Hamdard University, directors, managers and staff of Hamdard Pakistan attended the birthday ceremony.