Adopting new technologies must to increase milk production

HYDERABAD: Experts on Monday urged livestock farmers, veterinary professionals, and academia to work together and promote artificial insemination (AI) to increase milk production through emerging technologies.

It was one of the options to produce more milk to meet the demand of the growing population, they said. They were speaking at the four-day “International Training Workshop on bovine reproduction and artificial insemination” that has begun at the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) premises.

The workshop was organised jointly by SAU, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan, and Sindh Agriculture Growth Project (SAGP).

SAU Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeebuddin Memon Sahrai in his opening speech said there was need to promote emerging technologies in Sindh, which was the second largest contributor of milk and meat products in the country.

He said Sindh has more livestock population with popular indigenous breeds. He urged to adopt new techniques to increase milk, which would benefit livestock farmers

residing in rural parts of the province.

“Livestock farmers are experiencing problems to continue keeping animals, as the cost of fodder has increased further with depleting natural grazing fields and growing uncertainty of water availability. In this situation they need to continue traditional practices, as it is the major source of livelihood for many people,” Sahrai added.

He also talked about the SAGP projects being implemented by SAU, including the establishment of a lab to promote artificial insemination. “Livestock is the second largest source of income after agriculture,” he said, and added that artificial insemination technique could help improve the sector.

The SAU vice chancellor pointed out that despite having more livestock population, there was no paramedic institute related to veterinary professionals, which could help the farmers.

Prof Mushtaq A Memon, a livestock specialist and consultant, providing trainings to veterinary professionals, livestock farmers over the subjects related to artificial insemination and promoting breeds, said he has come to interact with farmers and see the progress.

He said presently many developing countries were promoting artificial insemination to increase milk production. “Pakistan is also doing well, but there is need to strengthen coordination with livestock farmers, academia, and veterinary doctors,” he added.

Artificial insemination has been one of the most widely available genetic technologies in many developing countries. This contributes in particular to promote cross-breeding. According to him, utilisation of artificial insemination in Sindh was only four-five percent, which needed more efforts for promotion. He claims to have frequently conducted workshops in the past and knows the capacity of local farmers and veterinary professionals. “But there is need to further work on it as the trends in international farming are changing through new technologies.”

The visiting guest trainer said if a local cow produces five kilogram milk, she could produce 15kg milk through artificial insemination. He said farmers in Punjab have adopted this technique and were benefitting from it.

Memon said he has already conducted similar workshops and want to see the progress. “I want to know the improvement in different districts about the productivity of livestock, mainly cows. This workshop will provide learning to the farmers and professionals to deal with cattle heads and increase productivity.”

The speakers urged upon the organisers of this workshop to communicate feedback to the national and international forums.

Dr Pershotam Khatri, associate professor and chairman, Department of Animal Reproduction, and coordinator of the workshop in his welcome address, said, “We have livestock experts of international repute to interact with local farmers and veterinary doctors about breeding and artificial insemination.”

He expressed hope that this workshop would lead the participants to disseminate knowledge about various aspects. “We have to focus on artificial insemination and build capacity of livestock assistants and professional veterinary doctors, who deal with breeds,” he added.

Dr Noor Muhammad Soomro, dean, Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, lauded the role of women in livestock management, and said they should be provided opportunities to join such workshops.