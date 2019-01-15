close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
Rupee weakens

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

The rupee closed slightly weaker against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday due to increased dollar demand from importers, dealers said. The rupee closed at 138.93 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 138.84. In the open market, the rupee ended firmer at 139.20 against the dollar. Forex dealers said the currency traded in a range-bound manner with some demand coming from the importers.

