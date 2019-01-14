Expats contributing massively to dams: CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice (CJ) Main Saqib Nisar has said that the motive behind the campaign ”I am Pakistan” around the world was to create awareness among the Pakistani expatriates about the importance of dams in the country. The campaign had not gained momentum not only in Pakistan but also in other countries where Pakistanis were living in large numbers, who themselves were contributing massively towards the cause in terms of money and time, but were collecting funds from others also, he said while talking to a private news channel. The CJP said he would soon visit North America in connection with the dams fund raising campaign. Replying to a question, the chief justice said the idea to start fund raising movement for dams struck his mind when he came to know about the looming water crisis in the country with gradual decreasing of ground water level and lack of its storage capacity. The future of Pakistan was linked with the construction of dams, he added. To another question, he said around 14 billion dollars was required for the construction of Mohmand Dam.