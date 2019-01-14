Plan for improved sanitation till 2020

Islamabad : The Climate Change ministry has made a comprehensive plan aiming at moving on the ladder of improved sanitation till 2020 in coordination with the provincial governments.

According to a working paper prepared by the ministry, the efforts would be made to develop effective financial reporting on WASH related SDGs by introducing trackable set of indicators and strengthening the tracking and monitoring processes in collaboration with ministry of finance and planning and development and departments at the provincial level. `

It would also devise and implement need and performance based criterion for distribution of sanitation related resources in the districts under Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) award while envisaging separate budget line for sanitation under Annual Development Plans (ADPs).

This criterion would preferably include weightage of poverty, WASH access, vulnerability of all types, and geographical size of the districts.

The plan would help revisit the existing sanitation related service delivery standards, approaches and guidelines and make necessary adjustments for designing, implementing, operation and maintenance of sanitation services in line with SDG 6.2.

It would strengthen and use government systems by integrated WASH dashboards, promote continual learning and sharing of experiences and innovations between and within districts and stakeholders by various mechanisms that includes establishment and strengthening of Programme Management Units-WASH.

The plan would also include development of national and provincial advocacy plan cum strategies that underpins use and sustainability of sanitation services as social norms with active engagement of local bodies, young people, school children, marginalized groups, women and girls, civil society, media, academia, political leadership and the private sector.

It would also focus on conducting a comprehensive legislative review of water and sanitation to identify necessary sectoral reforms, essential for strengthening and using country systems in coordinated manners with a specific focus on minimal level of services supported by the regulatory frameworks.