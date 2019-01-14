close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

4,915 litre tainted milk disposed of

Lahore

LAHORE

Dairy safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 4,915 litre tainted milk in a crackdown on adulterated milk across Punjab on Sunday.

The enforcement teams placed screening pickets at the entry and exit points of each district at early morning, officials said, adding the crackdown was carried out on the special directions of PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman. The PFA checked 188,961 litre milk that was loaded on 1,544 vehicles. The authority inspected 769 vehicles in Lahore zone, 414 vehicles in Rawalpindi, 273 vehicles in Multan and 88 vehicles in Muzaffargarh out of 1,544. The authority disposed of milk over contamination with harmful chemicals, powder, urea and polluted water.

