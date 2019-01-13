SC asks ACE to continue probe into PKLI irregularities

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday asked Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Director General Hussain Asghar to continue probe against the previous management of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

A two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a matter regarding alleged irregularities at the PKLI and delay in carrying out of a paediatric liver transplant there.

The ACE DG submitted an inquiry report on the PKLI. He said the project was supposed to be completed by December 2017; however, it was still under construction. He said the government officials were involved in misappropriation of funds and a detailed investigation could be held after registration of a case. The DG pointed out that no action had been taken against the contractors for delaying the project.

Representing the PKLI previous management, Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan challenged fairness of the ACE report. He said the report was mainly based on a forensic audit, which itself carried grave factual mistakes.

He also requested the bench to stop the ACE from lodging an FIR till submission of a reply to the report. “The FIR carries a big stigma,” he added. However, the bench did not pass any restraining order to this effect, and directed the ACE not to cause any illegal arrest in the case.

The bench also directed Barrister Ahsan and other counsel for the PKLI old management to submit their replies to the report by Jan 16. Next hearing will be held in Islamabad. Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid also appeared in the court on Saturday and told the bench that paediatric liver transplant would start at PKLI within next six months.

The minister told the bench that she, along with the chief minister, visited the institute the other day and had a detailed meeting with the doctors over there.

She said the doctors assured the government that the institute would be able to hold first-ever paediatric liver transplant in public sector by June 2019. The health minister stated that draft of a new legislation to govern the institute had been approved by the provincial cabinet and forwarded to the chief minister. She said the draft bill would be presented in the assembly after the approval by the chief minister.

The new law would abolish the trust of the PKLI and the government would run it through a board of governors (BoG), she added.

A senior lawyer, Zafar Iqbal Kalanuri, raised objections on the composition of the BoG and said the government wanted to bring old people back to capture the institute again.

However, Dr Rashid dispelled the impression, saying the lawyer’s assumptions were wrong. She undertook that no official from the previous regime would be included in the BoG. During the hearing, Chief Justice Nisar also took notice of a negative campaign in the government circles against Dr Rashid in the light of harsh remarks of the court regarding her working. The chief justice said the court remarks had been misconstrued.

“I was personally very happy when you were given the portfolio of health minister,” the chief justice told Dr Rashid and added that it was his wish to see a practicing doctor running the health ministry. The minister said the opposition had also put a demand for her resignation on the floor of the provincial assembly. “You need not to be worried.” The CJ advised her not to be disappointed by criticism. Dr Rashid has been facing severe criticism by the chief justice in the recent weeks, firstly over the issue of Punjab Healthcare Commission’s board and then over a lack of legislation regarding Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

The chief justice had expressed his disappointment with Dr Rashid’s performance since taking over charge, saying that he had a lot of expectations from her.

However, in what seemed a departure from his evaluation of the minister’s conduct, the chief justice on Saturday appreciated Dr Rashid when told by the minister that his recent remarks had led to the opposition demanding her resignation.

“[We] will not let you resign; you should keep doing your work,” the top judge said. “There is no need to be worried. You are very respectable. Your entire career has been stainless.”

Justice Nisar offered the minister advice from his personal experience, saying: “Campaigns are run against us as well; there are such WhatsApp groups. Should we stop working in such a situation then?

“Your character is worthy of admiration and we do not have the words to appreciate with,” the judge added.