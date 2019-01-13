Sh Rashid wants to be PAC member

Lahore: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has expressed his interest in becoming a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) with the intent to ensure that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership is held accountable for its work.

The railways minister said that he would take the necessary steps in this regard. “I will write a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, asking him to replace any of his members with me in the PAC,” he said while addressing a press conference at a Railway Headquarters here. He said he would challenge PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif’s appointment as the PAC chairman before the Supreme Court. He said, “We can’t allow a cat to guard milk. The man who is facing 121 cases should himself feel ashamed of probing others,” he opined while adding that he would meet the premier to discuss the matter on Monday.

Talking about the developments in his department, he said he had requested the premier to inaugurate new trains. He said 100 new shops as well as a new shopping mall would be built in Rohri. “We have also decided to introduce a gift scheme for our frequent travellers,” he added. The railways minister said that the police would be allowed to check the tickets at all railway stations after 15 days.

He said the department would establish a platform which would depict the culture of Sindh. According to the minster, the trains are running successfully.

Reservation offices now remain open for 24 hours, he added while talking to journalists. He said 41,000 additional tickets were issued in December only.

“We have decided to provide complementary services of beds and food in the trains,” he said.