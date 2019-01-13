PPP Sindh leader, wife, sons, daughters come under NAB scanner

KARACHI: Some other main leaders of the PPP including a former provincial minister, an MPA and chairman of district council have come under the radar of the National Accountability Bureau.

The NAB has asked the Sindh revenue authorities, inspector general registration to provide complete record of properties of former Sindh minister Manzoor Wassan and his nine other family members including his two sons-in-law, incumbent MPA Munawar Wassan and Shaharyar Wassan, chairman district council Khairpur, his wife, sons and daughters.

According to the official correspondence accessed by The News, the NAB Sukkur directed revenue authorities to present detailed record of properties of Wassan family before combined investigation team (CIT) of the NAB Sukkur on January 18.

The NAB on October 10 last year had decided to launch inquiry against Manzoor Wassan and his other family members. Munawar Wassan was elected as MPA in the 2018 general elections after his uncle and father-in-law Manzoor Wassan was declared disqualified.

Apart from the inquiry of Wassan family, according to NAB sources, some 36 MPAs, including incumbent Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Shah, former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, some incumbent and former ministers and MPAs, 120 officers of upper grades, some secretaries, including a former chief secretary and many officials of lower grades are under investigations in 459 NAB inquiries of alleged corruption of billions of rupees, misuse of authority and illegal appointments.