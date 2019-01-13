CM transfers DC, DHA CEO over poor cleanliness

GUJRANWALA: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday paid a surprise visit to the city and transferred Deputy Commissioner Rai Manzoor Hussain for poor cleanliness.

The CM expressed his displeasure over poor cleanliness situation in the city. He also visited the DHQ Hospital and transferred the District Health Authority (DHA) chief executive officer for poor cleanliness in the hospital. He asked the patients about the health facilities being provided to them by the hospital administration.

The chief minister also asked the doctors and paramedics about their problems and said that their genuine problems would also be solved on priority. He said that it was his mission to improve the healthcare system. He said that he was visiting different hospitals of the province to achieve the goal. Later, the chief minister visited the model police station, Police Lines, leather institute and GDA Office and reviewed their performance.

He suspended the GDA director general for alleged involvement in corruption and said that the CM inquiry team would conduct investigation of the GDA corruption matters. He said that a new 500-bed hospital and a university would be set up in Gujranwala. He also assured to provide funds for the Waste management Company for better cleanliness of Gujranwala. The CM also offered Fateha on the graves of police martyrs and paid rich tributes to their sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

HAFIZABAD: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to the city.

He along with Local Government Minister Aleem Khan, Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza and DPO Sajid Kiani visited the DHQ Hospital where he checked the emergency ward and expressed his satisfaction on the facilities being provided to the patients. He also visited the District Jail. On the occasion, Baqir Butt, a District Jail employee, told the CM that their pay scales were not being up graded. To it, the CM assured that of looking into the matter.

The CM appreciated the arrangements of Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza, DPO Sajid Kiani and DHQ Hospital MS Dr Rehan.