Right to self-determination to Kashmiris an ultimate solution

LAHORE: Kashmir is not merely a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and its ultimate solution is to give right to self-determination to Kashmiris with a view to deciding their future.

This is what Professor Dibyesh Anand, Head of Social Sciences, University of Westminster, UK, thinks about the Kashmir conflict. He was speaking at a session of the ThinkFest 2019 on Saturday. The focus of his talk was right to self-determination and decolonisation with a special reference to Kashmir. "A lot of people in India and Pakistan think that this is a struggle between the two countries and it is really about whom Kashmir belongs to.

However, the reality of the matter is the Kashmir dispute relates to a movement of sefl-determination," he observed. Prof Anand, who originally belongs to India, said that the UN resolution did not allow an independence option. Therefore, in his view, the genuine decolonisation involves recognition of the independence right of Kashmiris as well.

He was of the view that the long-term solution of the Kashmir conflict involved plebiscite, referendum and recognizing the right to self-determination.

The short-term solution of the Kashmir conflict pertains to addressing challenges people of the Kashmir valley currently face every day. They have got every kind of human rights abuses as they live a life of being oppressed and indignity. They can disappear anytime, they can be killed. Women can be raped and some of them have been raped. There is no justice within the Indian system for the Kashmiris, he noted. India has been quite good in using democracy to justifying its violence in Kashmir, he regretted. As human beings, he argued, we should express solidarity with people who are oppressed and occupied.

Therefore, we should support their azadi. As far as other aspects of a short-term solution of the Kashmir conflict is concerned, he added, we should remember that Jammu and Kashmir is a region with different aspirations of people living there.

It is a multi-religion and multi-ethnic region. One solution that could suit all could be very significant autonomy for people living in different regions of Jammu and Kashmir and a broad federal structure that respects their regional aspirations. Such arrangements can ensure that minority rights are protected and majority rule does not trample upon minority rights. So, regional autonomy is essential and that can be done more easily in short-term than the long-term solution of right to self-determination.

The idea is short-term and long-term solutions have to go hand in hand, he concluded. CPEC and its global context: Dr Théo Clément, who is a Research Associate at Project Alpha at Kings College, UK, talked about various aspects of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and proposed special economic zones. He focused on the experience of other countries including China, Japan, Taiwan, Africa, North Korea and India in running special economic zones. Except some East Asian countries like Japan, Taiwan and China, almost all special economic zones in developing countries did not succeed, he said and added Pakistan and China were planning to set up nine special economic zones plus a free trade zone at Gwadar port. There are plans of setting up 46 such zones as per different estimations, he maintained.

He underlined the need for bringing new industrial technologies for real benefit of the local industry, saying mainstreaming of industrial revolution would ultimately support the whole country instead of focusing merely on industrial zones. Giving examples of China-North Korea economic relationships, he said that Koreans had refused to work with China on special economic zones as these were not primarily aimed at economic benefits for them.

The value addition should be done in economic zones to be set up in Pakistan if some economic leverage is to be sought. For instance, he said, the marble industry of Pakistan lacks proper technological base and faces huge losses during value addition. Instead of shipping marble to China for value addition, there is a need to bring Chinese technology for value addition to Pakistan, he stressed.