New Pak envoy presents credentials to US President

WASHINGTON: Pakistan's new Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, has vowed to engage American corporate sector, think-tanks, academia along with the government functionaries and the diaspora to foster stronger ties between the two countries.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Donald Trump on Friday at the White House. At the ceremony, Ambassador Asad Majeed conveyed the greetings of Pakistan’s leadership to President Trump who, according to the brief released to press, reciprocated with similar positive sentiments for Prime Minister Imran Khan. While responding to the President’s welcome remarks, the ambassador stated that he would tirelessly work to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

In a letter sent out to the Pakistani American community after the ceremony at the White House, the ambassador stated that the Pakistani diaspora was a valuable asset that could play a vital role in realising prime minister's vision of building a stronger and better Pakistan.

"There can be no greater honour for me than to represent Pakistan in Washington DC. Over the last seven decades, Pakistan and the United States have enjoyed close diplomatic relations. Together, we have seen many ups and downs. While we are presently passing through a challenging phase of this relationship, I firmly believe that both countries have benefited the most whenever we have worked together," the ambassador said in the letter.

Ambassador Khan has replaced Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, who relinquished his charge as ambassador earlier this month.