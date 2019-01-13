Indian polls less likely to bring peace to SA

LAHORE: Speakers of a panel discussion in the ThinkFest observed that results of the coming Indian elections would have no role with regard to peace in South Asia unless there is a paradigm shift in the state policies in both India and Pakistan towards each other.

The panelists speaking at a session titled “Indian Elections and Possibility of South Asian Peace” were unanimous with certain doubts that Narendra Modi-led BJP was likely to win the polls. The panelists included former Pakistani Foreign Minister Khurshid Mehmood Kasuri, Indian scholar from Westminster, UK, Dibyesh Anand and Moeed Yusuf, associate vice-president of USIP, USA.

Happymon Jacob from Jawahar Lal Nehru University, Delhi, India also has to join the panel but the Indian government did not allow him to travel to Pakistan for the purpose despite having visa.

The moderator said the session was like an informal launch of a new and acclaimed book by the former Pakistani foreign minister who had great contribution to moving ahead the peace process with India in his tenure and afterwards.

Kasuri said he had proposed a radically forward-looking peace formula as a foreign minister but it met with skepticism on both sides. He said salient points of the formula included making both Kashmirs self-governing territories with only few departments under the central government, and holding simultaneous elections on both sides of Kashmir under the monitoring of international observers and covered by the world media.

Kasuri said he was optimistic that Modi would win polls if it put its strategy together by allying with right parties. D Anand said BJP would win polls but Modi’s chances of again becoming PM were slim because of allies’ compulsions.

Moeed Yusuf said Modi would win because of having the shock of by-polls losses coming too early to have ample time for counter measures.

Moeed Yusuf said he saw no possibility of peace with India in near future. He said a US diplomat, without mentioning his name, had told him that not Pakistan but India was more eager to push the US to broker peace between the two sides especially after the Kargil issue.

DA said he also didn’t see peace within next few years, recalling that Kashmiri leaders on Indian side had rejected the Khurshid Kasuri’s proposed peace formula calling it “sell out.”

He said BJP’s chances of winning polls were marred by large-scale protests by all sections of society, complaining lack of job opportunities, economic disparity and basic rights.

Kasuri said he had convinced the entire political leadership in Indian-Held Kashmir on his peace formula except Syed Ali Gilani, who refused to accept it. He mentioned an incident when US Senator John McCain asked him in a private meeting about possible response of Pakistanis if Muridke was hit by Indian surgical strike. He said he told McCain that a measured reply would come within 15 minutes. He said people-to-people contact must be given more chances to bridge the credibility gap between the two countries which his government had initiated. He said after cricket diplomacy did not work, religious tourism should be given way, adding that it was his government that formulated this policy. He expressed satisfaction that the present government had pursued religious tourism policy by opening Kartarpura border.

Moeed Yusuf said both India and Pakistan had realised that their policies towards Kashmir and each other were not delivering desires results and they would have to give peace more chances. As for the public opinion, he said, Indians keep Pakistan under negative view especially after Mumbai attacks, and said in case of a war between the two countries, people would back their governments.