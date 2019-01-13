Ahsan warns govt over Sharifs’ health

LAHORE: Workers of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Saturday gathered outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail and chanted slogans against the government.

The protesters were of the view that former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif was not being provided with up to the mark health facilities. Former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal termed it violation of human rights and against the jails laws. He said the government would be responsible if any harm came to the health of Nawaz Sharif or Shahbaz Sharif. Talking to media, Ahsan said Prime Minister Imran Khan, secretary interior and jail superintendent would be responsible in case the health condition of both Sharif brothers broke down in jail. He said Imran Khan who came to power through ‘fake mandate’ has no business except to victimise the political opponents and push them to the corner. He said policies of the government have brought miseries to common men. The tales of corruption against the family members of Prime Minister Imran Khan were coming up but in discriminatory accountability no action was being taken against them. He termed the government totally failed and said this factor was scaring away the investors and had rendered over seven lakh people jobless so far while further taxes were being imposed in next couple of days.

Instead of focusing on economy the government is given to targeting the PML-N leaders but it must bear in mind that this party will not be budged by such like tactics, he said. Ahsan also alleged the government of misusing the flood funds and requested the CJP for constituting a JIT to probe the use of that money. He also condemned the increase in prices of the life saving drugs.