SC disposes of LDA scheme case: Minister promises compensating affectees

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed informed the Supreme Court on Saturday that the government had devised a comprehensive plan to provide plots to over 9,000 affectees of LDA City housing scheme project.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of the complaints, moved by a number of individuals against non-provision of plots against the files they purchased for the LDA City housing scheme, a project launched by the previous PML-N government.

The minister said the government had taken stock of people’s sufferings and come up with a viable solution to end ordeal of people who had invested their hard-earned money to purchase files of the housing scheme.

Divulging the details of the plan, he said the developers had handed over 58,000-kanal scattered land to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). However, the LDA possessed around 9,000-kanal consolidated land. He pointed out that Phase-I of the housing scheme could be developed on consolidated land if the private developers/partners acquired 4,500-kanal more land for the authority to prepare the plots. The minister stated that the developers agreed to provide the remaining 4,500-kanal land to the LDA in phases in one-year period of time. He said the affectees would be compensated in the shape of plots in Phase-I of the housing scheme. The chief justice expressed satisfaction over the plan and observed that the project should have not developed on the basis of public-private partnership. The minister assured the court that the land would be acquired from private persons on market value. The chief justice also directed the minister to ensure payment of compensation to citizens, whose land had been acquired decades ago. Meanwhile, the lawyers for the private developers objected to a clause, mentioned in an agreement reach out with the government. They said the clause was threatening in nature as the government decided to refer the matter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) if the developers failed to acquire the required land for the LDA. At this, the chief justice directed the minister and the lawyers of the developers to sit together and rationalise the clause. With this direction, the chief justice disposed of the matter.