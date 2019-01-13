close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
REUTERS
January 13, 2019

Brazil says it recognises Venezuelan opposition leader as president

World

SAO PAULO: Brazil's government on Saturday issued a statement saying it recognized Venezuela's Congressional leader, who opposes President Nicolas Maduro, as the rightful president of Venezuela. Maduro, who started a second term as president this week, has found himself increasingly isolated as countries around the world have called his continued leadership illegitimate. Juan Guaido, the head of Venezuela's opposition-led Congress, said this week he was prepared to assume the country's presidency on an interim basis and call elections.

