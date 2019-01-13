Tariq reveals ambitious plan for game activities

ISLAMABAD: Tariq Murtaza, who retained the Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) president post recently, revealed the ambitious plan for game activities in the capital promising to use his political clout to help game flourish in the capital.

Talking to media at the Islamabad Tennis Complex (ITC) that would be the first stop of the national activities with start of Civil Aviation Junior Tennis, Tariq Murtaza thanked all those who reposed trust in him. “I am really thankful to all those who have voted me to the President Islamabad tennis post for second consecutive term in office. I promise to make my present felt this time with series of national and international events this year.”

Besides annual Federal Cup, Benazir Bhutto International, ITF Juniors a good number of other national events have also been planned for the year. “Besides these national and international events, the ICA is also planning to organize junior training and school children training programmes during current year.”

Hasan Baig, Additional Deputy Secretary Civil Aviation who was also present on the occasion said that CAA National Junior starting from Sunday was yet another attempt to help tennis flourish in the capital. “This would be a regular national event. The first of its kind would be starting from Sunday with the finals to be held on January 16.”

Fazale Subhan, the Chief Executive of the ITC said efforts were on to utilize all the tennis courts available in the city for tennis promotion. “There are a few deserted courts in the capital. Efforts would be made to utilized them for tennis promotion by providing opportunity to children living around the area to learn the game and get engaged in competitive activities.”

Tariq Murtaza thanked Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah Khan and patron ICA Syed Dilawar Abbas for backing and supporting the association in planned activities. “The two have always been so nice and helpful. With their help and support I am planning to meet the IPC Minister and and other top officials to seek their support and help for tennis promotion. ”

Secretary ITA Arif Qureshi on the occasion also announced formation of ITA Committees and elected representatives besides the top officials.

Seniors Vice Presidents: Hassan Baig (Domestic affairs/Finance), Naveed Iqbal (Development). Majid Bashir (Advisor on Legal affairs) Vice Presidents: Fazal –e-Subhan, Khalil Chughati, Tufail Cheema, Shahzad Akhtar Alvi, Humayun Aftab, Mushaf Zia

Joint secretaries: Iqbal Hussain Malik, Syed Adil Murtaza, Kamaran Khalil

Women Wing: Mrs. Nighat Saeed(Chairman women wings), Mahvish Chishtie, Tania Qazi, Miss Shanze Malik.