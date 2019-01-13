Zverev sad at Murray’s retirement

MELBOURNE: Brightest new kid on the block Alexander Zverev said Saturday he was sad to hear “super nice” Andy Murray say the Australian Open could be his last tournament.

Murray on Friday shocked the tennis world by declaring that his chronic hip pain had not been eased by surgery a year ago and he could end his storied career in Melbourne next week.

World number four Zverev is the flag-bearer for the next generation of stars, having beaten Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to win the biggest crown of his career at the ATP Finals last year. And he said he would always appreciate what the 31-year-old three-times Grand Slam winner Murray had done for the sport and new players like himself as they emerge on tour.

“Obviously he’s one of the best guys on tour outside the court. He’s always super nice to be around, super nice to kind of be in the locker room with,” Zverev told reporters at Melbourne Park. “The media always kind of puts him as a boring guy who doesn’t give interviews well or something like that. No, he’s actually one of the funniest and coolest dudes out there.