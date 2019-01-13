Saad excels in U-19 cricket tourney

LAHORE: City Gymkhana Cricket Club player Saad Athar excelled exceptionally in under-19 district tournament while playing from West Zone Whites.

He scored 303 runs in 4 innings and had 3 wickets. He scored 44 runs and took 2 wickets against East Zone Whites in another match and against East Zone Blues he scored 124 not out and took 1 wicket.

In his 3rd match he scored 109 against North Zone Whites and in the last match against North Zone Blues he scored 26 runs. He is the top batsman of Lahore Inter-District Under-19 Tournament with an average of 101 and total runs 303 including two centuries 124not out and 109. CEO Aftab Qarshi, Mohsin Aftab gave a cash award to Saad Athar in the presence of his coach Hafiz Bilal.