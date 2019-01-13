‘Sports activities must for healthy society’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that healthy society is created by promoting sports activities.

Punjab government has made a comprehensive plan for the revival of sports activities in all the government schools in the province, he added. Talent of all sports appears through the promotion of sports activities in schools, therefore, the government has chalked out a plan of sports activities in the schools.

He expressed these views while addressing the fun gala 2019 arranged by a local school at sports complex Samanabad. The Provincial Minister said that PTI government is implementing comprehensive program for the welfare of the people. Every penny of national resources is being spent honestly for the provision of basic facilities of life to the people. Land worth billions of rupees has been retrieved from the Qabza mafia, a lady park in Samanabad has been developed on the land retrieved from Qabza mafia.

He said that special attention is being paid on the uplifting of the hospitals and the hospitals of the area will be upgraded where medicines and treatment will be free. He said that the dream of the development of the country can only be materialized by educating women and our government is focusing on the better facilities of education in the educational institutions.