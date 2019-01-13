LRC hosts rare 1000-Guineas Cup trials today

LAHORE: 1000-Guineas Cup, one of the most prestigious races of the horse racing industry after Pakistan Derby, is set to be staged in two weeks time and the stewards of Lahore Race Club (LRC) have for the first time announced trials to pick the best fillies for the activity.

The fifth race of the day on Sunday at the Lahore Race Club will be the trials for the 1000-Guineas Cup. The stewards have allowed eight 4 years old Pakistan fillies only, which are foaled in 2015, for the trials. These eight fillies will saddle off for a 1400 metres distance run but Goleke Queen is believed to be the best and is expected to win the race.

Other than the Guineas trials, seven Fair Magic Plate races have been lined up in which first three are of 1000 metres, the fourth, seventh and eighth are of 1100 metres and the sixth along with trials race are of 1400 metres.

All the races are of class VII, apart from sixth race which is of class VI. However, all them are of different divisions and the day’s action will start from 12.00 pm.

The first race favourite for win is Desert Gold, Janab is for second place while fluke may come from Royal Performer. The others in the run are On The Spot Win, Beach Beauty, Umer Queen, Man Maujee, Head Line, Fakhta, Lovey Dovey, Free My Heart, Bano, Public Fancy, Hyper Trapper, Meri Sahiba, Baby Accurate and Zil Prince.

Second race favourite for win Amir’s Love, place Queen Esmeralda and fluke Dimple. Others: Butt The Great, Stella, Turab Prince, Marshal, Conflict Zone, Red Boy, AI Mabrook, Noor-e-Sehar, King Queen and Aaban Prince.

Third race favourite for win Almas Choice, place Golden Pound and fluke Dil De Ruba. Others: Day Light, Bright Life, Al Ilan, Rani Shahwan De, Rarnak Queen, Torment, Nabeel Choice, Safdar Princess and Big Lady.

Fourth race favourite for win Gambler Boy, place Chota Sain and fluke Sweet Miracle. Others: Natalia, Samad Prince, Sayban-e-Bhakkar, Golra Pride, Tim Cat, Uzair Prince, Fancy Boy, Desert Rain and Push The Limits.

Fifth race 1000-Guineas Trials Cup favourite for win Goleke Queen, place Last Dance and fluke Victim Of Love. Other in the field Town Girl, Phenominal One, Big Act, Sparking and Eris.

Sixth race favourite for win Big Faith, place Gondal Prince and fluke Mighty Wings. Others: Malik’s Love, Bet Fair, Simba, Nanook, Abdullah Princess, Missing My Love, Royal Ransom, Son of Chapter One and Costa Rica.

Seventh race favourite for win Salarn-e-Dera, place Nadaan and fluke Jabbar Prince. Other: Helena, Minding, Four Cheer Hai, Rashk-e-Qamar, Big Foot and Montreal.

Eighth race favourite for win One Four Seven, place Wali Choice and fluke Khan Jan. Others: Moon Soon, Piyara Sayeen, Silent Warrior, Lisbon 10, Neeli The Great, Tiger Jet, Full Moon and Miss Ravi Road.