Smith out of PSL

LAHORE: Multan Sultans had a blow as an elbow injury ruled Australian batsman Steve Smith out of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019.

According to Cricket Australia, Smith will undergo surgery and is expected to wear a brace for six weeks before commencing rehabilitation.

The HBL PSL 2019 will be held from 14 February to 17 March, Smith is not expected to regain full fitness in this period.

“I am disappointed I won’t be able to play in HBL PSL but I wish Multan Sultans all the best for this year’s tournament,” said Steve Smith.

“I was looking forward to playing the tournament and helping the team try to win the trophy. We have a talented team and I am confident that they will do very well.” The PCB’s message on Smith’s injury, “We are sad to lose a player of Steve’s calibre but we wish him a speedy recovery.” “Hopefully we will see him in future editions of HBL PSL, the league fans would miss seeing him live in action this season,” said a PCB spokesman. Multan Sultans will now seek a replacement for Smith at the Replacement Draft later this month. The Replacement Draft date with the pick order would be announced in due course.