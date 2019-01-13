Hamid, partner bag ITF title in Thailand

ISLAMABAD: Hamid Israr pairing with Bangladesh player won the doubles title at the ITF Asia 14 & Under Development Championships 2019 – Division II under way in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Hamid Israr partnering with Hossain Mohammad Roman (Bangladesh) won the final 6-2, 6-1 by beating the third seed Iranian pair of Amirali Ghavam & Kasra Rahmani. Both players displayed quality skills and composure to breeze past their opponents in straight sets.

In the boy’s singles category, Hassan Ali was the best performer among the Pakistani players and finished 7th out of a total of 64 participants, while Hamid Israr and Huzaifa Khan finished 9th and 10th respectively.

In the girls’ singles category, Sheeza Sajid finished 25th out of a total of 32 participants. Nameer Shamsi, ITF Level-1 coach who is accompanying the team has expressed satisfaction over the performance of the young players during the first tournament and further added that players would try their best to improve their performance in the next tournament starting from 14th January, 2019.