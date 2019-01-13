‘Romeo Weds Heer’ brings families together to TV screen

KARACHI: ‘Romeo Weds Heer’ is an entertaining family Rom-Com which has brought families together in front of the TV screen, every Sunday at 8 pm sharp on Geo TV.

In last episode 14 everyone was involved in the process of getting Romeo and Heer hitched. While Romeo and Heer’s hearts have synchronized, some hearts are broken. Chashmatu (Farhan Alam) is a silent lover of Heer (Sana Javed) and feels down when he sees the two together, Feroz Khan and Sana Javed as Romeo and Heer character. So this episode unlatched with Romeo’s parents searching for him because he was nowhere to be seen since a couple of days.

Upon checking his room, Raja Sahab (Zia Gorchani), Dr. Shehnaz (Saman Ansari) and Manal (Faiza Ali) find out that he has run away. Thus, the two doctors set out in pursuit of their son, Romeo. After inquiring from all his friends, they call Heer in the middle of the night, she yells at Dr. Raja for flirting with her because she fails to recognise his voice and disconnects the call.

Later, Romeo’s mother calls Heer, after a brief hilarious conversation, Dr. Shehnaz asks her to look for Romeo. Heer directly walks into Elephant’s (Romeo’s Friend) room in the boys’ hostel where she finds Romeo. Heer scolds him for running away without her; in the meantime Elephant’s hostel mates bang at their door because they hear Heer’s voice. Romeo hides Heer in the cupboard and tricks the hostel mates into believing that the sound was from a video in the cell phone. Heer informs Romeo’s parents that he is hiding in the hostel. They agree to meet Heer’s parents in a bid to get Romeo back home. Heer’s family rejoices upon hearing that Romeo’s family will be visiting.

Preparations begin but Dr. Raja and Dr. Shehnaz get busy with the treatment of a minister’s wife, therefore the visit gets postponed. However, the very next day Romeo’s parents visit his to be in-laws, everything seems fine until Dr. Shehnaz and Hakeem Luqman (Firdous Jamal) face each other. They immediately go into a flashback, as the expressions of the two characters change, viewers become entangled as to what may happen in next episode.

The suspense has intensified further and all are extremely curious to know the status of the love story of Romeo and Heer.

Written by Muhammad Younis Butt, director Anjum Shehzad, produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi of 7th Sky entertainment. Watch latest episode on Sunday at 8 pm on Geo TV.