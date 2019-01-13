Taimuri assumes as police commissioner in Darfur

ISLAMABAD: Former Inspector General Police (IGP), Islamabad, Sultan Azam Khan Taimuri, has assumed as police commissioner in Sudan’s war-torn area, Darfur, as part of African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID).

Sultan Taimuri was serving as member counter terrorism here with National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) before proceeding to Sudan, and he will serve in Darfur for the period of three years. Well placed sources told The News here on Saturday that Taimuri is the second senior most officer with the UNAMID after Major General Fida Hussain Malik from Pakistan, who is the force commander in Darfur.

The United Nations picked Sultan Azam Khan Taimuri keeping in view his impeccable and splendid record in the service. Sultan Azam Taimuri is from the Pakistan Police Service (PSP). He is the senior most police officer from Pakistan who has been selected for the prestigious but challenging assignment in Sudan. The United Nations had been acquiring services from the armed forces and police from Pakistan on different occasions in 12 years old peacekeeping mission. The officers and peacekeeping troops from Pakistan command great respect among the people of the area.

The UNAMID was formally approved by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) way back on July 31, 2007, through resolution 1769 for bringing stability to war-torn Darfur region of the country while peace talks on a final settlement are in process. The sources pointed out that the world body will engage more personnel from Pakistan for the mission in due process as the communication for the purpose is underway.