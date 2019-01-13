PPP rejects raise in drug prices

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) rejected the raise in drugs’ prices and said the government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had proven itself as destructive tsunami for the people of Pakistan.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed these views in a reaction to the increase in the prices of medicines.

Mustafa Khokhar said that the constant increase in prices of goods was unacceptable and would not be tolerated. He said that the government first snatched the calm of the people and was now snatching lives by increasing the prices of medicines.

He said that the government's only performance had been stripping the people off the facilities provided to them. “In disguise of claims of providing people with five million houses, the government had only rendered people homeless,” he said. He said that the government's conduct has been disappointing and it is only a matter of time that the people of Pakistan start protesting against the injustice and biased attitude of the PTI rule.