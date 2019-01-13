tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 913 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Five people died and 1,032 suffered injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 633 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals while 399 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.
