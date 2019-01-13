CM orders completion of new projects in health sector

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed for completion of new projects in the health sector to cope with rush of patients.

A handout said he was presiding over a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The chief minister said that work on the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology and new trauma blocks in various hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be completed.

He said that completed projects should be utilized for public convenience. He directed the government high-ups to work on introducing comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme for government employees.

He also agreed in principle with establishment of own insurance company of the provincial government and directed to do homework in this regard.

Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra, Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub, Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inamullah, provincial government spokesman Ajmal Khan Wazir, administrative secretaries of relevant departments and other senior officials attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed on new schemes completed by the provincial government in the health sector.

The chief minister was informed that additional wards have been constructed in the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar as per growing number of patients.

He was told that physical work on this scheme is completed but these wards can be utilised after purchasing and installation of medical equipment.

The chief minister directed for completion of all the arrangements by April 30, 2019 including the equipment, installation and enabling all the wards to function with full capacity to meet the growing needs of patients there.

He explained that the wards should be brought in use immediately after arrangements were finalised.

The meeting was informed that the Peshawar Institute for Cardiology is also completed, which can be activated by June 30, 2019. Similarly, the casualty block of Khyber Teaching Hospital is also completed. However the installation of machinery and equipment were under various phases of completion.

The chief minister directed the two projects to be active within the timeline. He emphasised the need to speed up the purchase and installation process of equipment.

He underlined the need for summoning the follow-up meetings of the boards of governors of the concerned hospitals.

Mahmood Khan clarified that effective steps should be taken to utilise buildings constructed in public interest in timely manner. He directed to streamline other health sector schemes including Saidu Group of Hospitals, Dassu Hospital, Nowshera Medical College and Burn Center Peshawar.

He directed to determine the importance of public schemes in the health sector keeping the needs of the area concerned.

The chief minister also emphasized that hospitals should have their own system of dealing with emergency needs. So that, he clarified, there is no excuse left in the timely delivery of the service to the public. “Hospitals should have a unique cleanliness system as the government has the responsibility to provide people with a clean environment

The chief minister also took notice of absence of doctors and other staff at Women and Children Hospital Rajar Charsadda, and directed to take action against them and submit a report.

He clarified that the workforce, who was not present on duty, should not have the right to get salary.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said 171 orphan children in 12 different districts in the province would be shifted to “Zamung Kor” in Peshawar.

He said the children would be provided all facilities in Zamung Kor especially education and healthcare facilities.

The chief minister said Zamung Kor project would also be extended to other districts. He said the government was working on Zamung Kor project to turn it into an institution where the orphan and hapless people could be facilitated without any hindrance.

The chief minister said that the orphan and hapless people especially orphan children would be provided all facilities.

He was presiding over meeting on Khpal Kor foundation Swat (KKF Swat) at Chief Minister Secretariat.