Mercury dips further as KP receives fresh rains, snowfall

PESHAWAR: The mercury dipped further as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received fresh rains and snowfall on Saturday.

The cold wave gripped Peshawar and its surrounding areas after heavy rains in the afternoon. The city received about 7 millimeter (mm) rains in the evening after the temperature dropped to 9 degree centigrade causing a cold wave that swept across Peshawar and its outskirts.

The rainwater in some places flooded the city roads causing difficulties for the motorists and pedestrians.

The regional Met office reported that weather remained very cold and partly cloudy in most parts of the province throughout the day. However, rain occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar division. In Mardan, the second biggest city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy rain accompanied by lightening occurred in the afternoon. Pools of water accumulated in certain places.

Balakot in Mansehra district recorded 29mm rain, Pattan and Upper Dir got 25mm each, Risalpur 20mm, the hill resorts of Malam Jabba, Mirkhani and Kalam15mm each, Timergara in Lower Dir and Drosh in Chitral 10 each, Chitral town 12mm, Cherat in Nowshera 9mm, Saidu Sharif in Swat 4mm while Kakul received 2mm rain. The Met Office reported snowfall in many places including Kalam where 6 inches snow was recorded. Malam Jabba received 4 inches snow and Chitral one inch. It said that mainly very cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the region.

However rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Chitral, Bajaur, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi and Kurram districts. Rainfall at isolated places is likely from Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu and Karak districts.

Chitral: The Lowari Tunnel has received two feet snow in the last two days. The officials of the National Highway Authority are making hectic efforts to remove the snow. It is expected that the tunnel will be reopened to traffic today at around noon.

The snow has blanketed Chitral. It caused hike in the prices of firewood. The cold wave triggered by the snowfall has added to the problems of the local population as it created shortage of food items at some places.

DIR: Lowari Top, Usherai Darra, Hatan Darra, Kumrat, Thal and other mountainous areas received two feet snowfall. The heavy snowfall started in upper parts including Doog Dara, Usherai Darra, Lowari Top, Thal, Kumrat and other places.

According to locals, Doog Dara and Lowari Top received three feet of snow. The Lowari tunnel got two feet snow while the tourist spot of Kumrat received two feet of snowfall.

People in Usherai Darra, Hatan Darra, Atrongo Dobando told this correspondent that link roads have been closed to their areas due to the heavy snowfall.

According to the Met Office, Dir Khas town received 25 millimeter rains.

The hilly areas in Swat, Shangla and Mansehra also received heavy snowfall.