China steps up fight against corruption

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping announced that China will make greater efforts to root out corruption from the society and to ensure good governance at all levels.

He made the announcement at the third plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in Beijing.

The sweeping victory that has been secured in the anti-graft campaign must be consolidated by strengthening deterrence so that officials "don't dare to, are unable to and have no desire to" commit acts of corruption, Xi said.

To this end, anti-corruption efforts in financial fields should be stepped up, particularly in key projects, areas and positions that concern the overall development and security of the country, he said.

Xi summed up the experiences drawn from 40 years of reform and opening-up in Party building, saying the authority and central and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee as well as a people-centered approach must be upheld.

Decisions and plans made by the CPC Central Committee should be implemented in full by each and every Party organization, he said, adding that people's interests must be safeguarded.

Stating this year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and is a crucial year for securing a victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, Xi added that the country must continue to advance full and strict Party self-governance and the anti-graft drive.

He called for improving intra-Party political culture and firmly fighting against formality for formality's sake and bureaucratism.

Xi urged leading officials of the CPC Central Committee to scrutinize themselves and resolutely hold back attempts of their family, relatives and others with close connections to them to seek benefits by misusing their powers.

Reform of the national supervision system must be strengthened, and Party committees at various levels should hold major responsibility in this regard, he added.

At the 19th CPC National Congress, Xi vowed to fight graft, saying, "No place has been out of bounds, no ground left unturned and no tolerance shown in the fight against corruption."