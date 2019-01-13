Trump promises citizenship for skilled workers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said he would make it easier for top-skilled workers to stay in the United States and become citizens, offering uncharacteristic praise for immigrants´ contributions.
Trump pledged to reform coveted H1-B visas, for which three-quarters of applicants are from India, most of them in the technology sector. "H1-B holders in the United States can rest assured that changes are soon coming which will bring both simplicity and certainty to your stay, including a potential path to citizenship," Trump tweeted.
"We want to encourage talented and highly skilled people to pursue career options in the US." The real estate mogul ran for president as a hardliner on immigration and has previously vowed to crack down on H1-Bs by encouraging reporting of visa fraud and insisting that businesses first hire Americans. His promise on H1-Bs came just as Trump is pressing to build a wall on the Mexican border to keep out unauthorized immigrants and asylum seekers, most of whom are low-skilled, in a showdown with Congress that has triggered a shutdown of the federal government. While it was unclear what prompted Trump´s tweet, The Washington Post on Friday ran a front-page article on how tech workers are increasingly moving from US.
