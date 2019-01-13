close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
January 13, 2019

Risja backs Mohi Shah for top award

Sports

January 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (Risja) in a unanimous resolution appealed to the federal government to decorate senior journalist Abdul Mohi Shah with the Pride of Performance award for his services in the field of sports journalism.

The resolution was moved jointly by Shakil Awan, Shaharyar Khan and Nasir Aslam Raja and backed and signed by the Risja general council members present during a meeting at the Pakistan Sports Complex Media Centre.

They also congratulated the senior sports journalist on his nomination on the International Cricket Council panel that would decide the 2018 ICC annual awards and on completing 32 years in active sports journalism.

Meanwhile, Yasir Nazar has taken over as the Risja secretary at the completion of Nasir Naqvi’s tenure.

Risja President Afzal Javed and treasurer Abdul Qadir presented the details of the association’s activities and accounts for the year 2018.

