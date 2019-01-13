SC orders end to commercial activities on military lands

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday ordered an end to all the commercial activities on the military lands in Karachi.

The direction was issued after a high level meeting chaired by a senior judge of Supreme Court Justice Gulzar Ahmed at the SC Karachi Registry to review the progress of the court order about removal of encroachments from public parks and amenity plots in the city. Justice Gulzar ordered all the institutions to cooperate with each other in the anti-encroachment demolition drive on complaint of lack of coordination by the some civic agencies.

The Supreme Court’s senior judge observed that the illegal encroachments, misuse of government land will not be allowed no matter how influential someone is and the demolition drive will continue without any discrimination. Justice Gulzar observed that all amenity lands including public parks will be cleared from encroachments. The apex court also ordered that the Karachi’s master plan department be taken back from the Sindh Building Control Authority and restored its previous position.

The apex court ordered removal of a cinema built on the military land at the Rashid Minhas road as well as private restaurants using the service lane and footpaths. The SC’s judge also ordered removal of car parking from outside the restaurants on Rashid Minhas Road and buildings located on the Korangi Road.

The apex court ordered that encroachments from Aziz Bhatti Park, Bagh-e-Ibn Qasim, Hill Park and the charity organisations established on the footpaths be removed. It was also ordered that all the encroachments from parks in Karachi must be cleared within a week besides the KMC was ordered to remove stalls and cabins of charity organizations giving free food and the sale of sacrificial goats on footpaths and roads.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed also took notice over the construction of walls in front of the Dolmen Mall near sea view, observing as whether they were constructed to create a separate route for certain people and ordered its demolition. The SC’s judge ordered the authorities to continue the operation against the encroachments in the city as it has been decided that all amenity land will be cleared from encroachments.

The meeting was informed that 90pc of the encroachments have been removed from the Karachi Circular Railway tracks. The apex court also ordered continuation of the anti-encroachment drive operation to clear the railway track.