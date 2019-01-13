Killer of two held in TT Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: Toba police Saturday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who had killed two brothers ten years ago in Chiniot.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar PO Ahmad Yar had killed Abdul Sattar and his brother Azhar Iqbal in Chak 203/JB in 2009 to avenge the murder of his relative.

Later, he was declared a PO by a court. The DPO said he was also wanted by Toba Sadr police in a dacoity case. He said the PO would be handed over to Langrana police after the completion of his investigation.