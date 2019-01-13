51 quack centres sealed in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 51 quack centres during the last two days.

The PHC teams had visited 298 treatment centres in different cities, including Lahore. The census of the visited centres showed that 102 quackery outlets had been converted into other businesses. The sealed businesses included nine in Sheikhupura, eight in Lahore and Daska (Gujranwala), seven each in Lali’aan (Chiniot) and Lodharan, six each Kot Addu (Muzaffargarh) and Okara.

In Lahore, Mehmooda Free Dispensary, Zahid Homeopathic Clinic, Rehman Clinic, Faizan Homeopathic Clinic, Malik Ghulam Hussain Clinic, Tariq Clinix, Al-Shifa Medical Clinic and Haji Sharif Jirrah were closed down for practising quackery.