Mepco team manhandled, taken hostage by power pilferers

MULTAN: A four-member team of the Mepco was manhandled and made hostage by power pilferers at Vohova, DG Khan, on Saturday.

Reportedly, a special surveillance team of the Mepco from Dera Ghazi Khan comprising of line superintendent I Karim Nawaz, lineman-I Manzoor Gurmani, lineman-I Abdul Aziz and Ziaullah conducted a raid and disconnected fake electricity meters of power pilferers. At this, the accused power thieves allegedly opened fire at the Mepco team. They also allegedly snatched official record, fake electricity meters and mobile phones from the team members and kept them hostage at their deras in the mountain belt. Later, Retra police registered a case against power pilferer Majid Ali. The police have inducted anti-terrorism sections in the FIR.