close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2019

Mepco team manhandled, taken hostage by power pilferers

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2019

MULTAN: A four-member team of the Mepco was manhandled and made hostage by power pilferers at Vohova, DG Khan, on Saturday.

Reportedly, a special surveillance team of the Mepco from Dera Ghazi Khan comprising of line superintendent I Karim Nawaz, lineman-I Manzoor Gurmani, lineman-I Abdul Aziz and Ziaullah conducted a raid and disconnected fake electricity meters of power pilferers. At this, the accused power thieves allegedly opened fire at the Mepco team. They also allegedly snatched official record, fake electricity meters and mobile phones from the team members and kept them hostage at their deras in the mountain belt. Later, Retra police registered a case against power pilferer Majid Ali. The police have inducted anti-terrorism sections in the FIR.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan