UNGA president to visit Pakistan next week

NEW YORK: President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Maria Fernanda Espinosa will visit Pakistan from January 18 to 22 at the invitation of Pakistani government, a spokesperson has said.

Addressing an afternoon briefing at the UN headquarters in New York, Monica Grayley said, “The president of the National Assembly will visit Pakistan from the 18th to the 22nd of January at the invitation of the government of Pakistan. This will be the first official visit to the Asia Pacific since Miss María Fernanda Espinosa took office in September.”

She added, “The president is looking forward to strengthening the ties between Pakistan and the UN, promoting multilateralism and continuing her work with Pakistan on the priorities for the 73rd session of the GA”.

Espinosa will meet President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as well as the representatives of the UN and of civil society during her five-day visit.

"Travel costs are being covered by Pakistan and by the regular budget of the UNGA’s Office," the spokesperson added.

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Maleeha Lodhi tweeted about the visit. “Met today with President of the UN General Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinosa to finalise details of her visit next week to Pakistan. It will be the first visit by any PGA to Pakistan in eight years. Also Ms Espinosa’s first visit to any country in Asia since her assumption of office.”