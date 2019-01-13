close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
January 13, 2019

Family deprived of Rs2m, gold ornaments

National

January 13, 2019

MANSEHRA: A group of robbers deprived a family of Rs2 million, gold ornaments and other valuables in Mohallah Chitti Dehrai early on Saturday.

Police sources said the robbers barged into the houses of Muhammad Tariq and his brother Muhammad Banaras and decamped with Rs2 million, 20 gram gold ornaments, two pistols and other valuables.

The sources said the families of both brothers had gone to Islamabad airport to receive their mother who was returning after performing Umrah.

