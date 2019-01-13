Family deprived of Rs2m, gold ornaments

MANSEHRA: A group of robbers deprived a family of Rs2 million, gold ornaments and other valuables in Mohallah Chitti Dehrai early on Saturday.

Police sources said the robbers barged into the houses of Muhammad Tariq and his brother Muhammad Banaras and decamped with Rs2 million, 20 gram gold ornaments, two pistols and other valuables.

The sources said the families of both brothers had gone to Islamabad airport to receive their mother who was returning after performing Umrah.