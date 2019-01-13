Kashmir’s properties in Punjab: Minister warns of action against encroachments

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur, cautioned on Saturday of strict action against encroachment on the Kashmir State Property (KSP) worth billions of rupees in different parts of Punjab.

He said this, while reviewing progress made on the decisions taken during the previous meeting on the subject, and instructed the authorities concerned to immediately issue notices of increase in rent of some 700 shops, belonging to the KSP in Lunda Bazar, Khaari Bazar and other important localities in Lahore. He regretted that a negligible amount in the form of rent was being paid by the shopkeepers.

The minister made it clear that there would be no compromise on even an inch of land, belonging to the KSP and castigated the previous governments for showing negligence towards this issue. He emphasised all resources would be utilised to increase income of these properties, and it would be spent on the welfare of people of Kashmir.

During briefing given to the minister, he contended that there should be headway on construction of commercial plazas on KSP, located in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Sialkot and Wazirabad. Moreover, the meeting was informed of progress in relation to development of a theme park on the piece of land near Jallo Park.

The minister asked for recovery of payments as per market rate with regards to 76-kanal piece of land near Chauburji Chowk, Lahore, which was sold to the government of Punjab. He called for taking up this matter with the provincial government at the earliest.

The meeting was informed that another piece of four-kanal and eight marlas of land near the Governor’s House, Lahore, could fetch significant revenue if a commercial plaza was built at the site. To this, the minister said that the Ministry of Law be consulted in this context, covering all related aspects of the matter.

Ali Amin said income of these properties would be used for the welfare of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and no compromise be made in protecting the every inch of these properties..