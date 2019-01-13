US ex-priest sentenced to 14 years for child sex abuse

NEW YORK: A former Catholic priest who had admitted to sexually abusing children in the US state of Pennsylvania was sentenced late on Friday to up to 14 years in prison -- the second clergyman to be jailed in the wake of a damning statewide grand jury report.

David Poulson, 65 -- who served as a priest for four decades in the Diocese of Erie -- had entered a guilty plea in October after being accused of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault of two boys, aged eight and 15, in the 2000s.