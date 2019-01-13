US ex-priest sentenced to 14 years for child sex abuse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: A former Catholic priest who had admitted to sexually abusing children in the US state of Pennsylvania was sentenced late on Friday to up to 14 years in prison -- the second clergyman to be jailed in the wake of a damning statewide grand jury report.
David Poulson, 65 -- who served as a priest for four decades in the Diocese of Erie -- had entered a guilty plea in October after being accused of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault of two boys, aged eight and 15, in the 2000s.
