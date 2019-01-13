Hamid, Hossain win ITF Asia doubles title

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hamid Israr Gul and his partner clinched the doubles title of the ITF Asia (14 & Under) Development Championships in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Saturday.

The fourth-seeded pair of Hamid and Bangladesh’s Hossain Md Roman defeated the third-seeded Iranian duo of Amirali Ghavam and Kasra Rahmani 6-2, 6-1 in the final.

Meanwhile, Hassan Ali was the best performer among the Pakistani players in the boys’ singles category as he finished 7th out of a total of 64 participants, while Hamid Israr and Huzaifa Khan finished 9th and 10th respectively.

In the girls’ singles category, Sheeza Sajid finished 25th among 32 participants.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of young players in the first tournament, team coach Nameer Shamsi said the players will try their best to improve in the next tournament starting Monday (tomorrow).