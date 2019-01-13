Nadal ready to let rip remodelled serve

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal revealed Saturday he was back to full fitness and has a brand new serve to unleash at the Australian Open.

The world number two limped away from Melbourne Park a year ago, forced to retire in pain from his quarter-final with Marin Cilic.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion missed most of the next three months and cut short his season to have surgery on a troublesome foot injury.

He pulled out of a Brisbane warm-up event with a slight thigh strain but declared Saturday his troubles were behind him.

“I feel good. If I am not feeling good, I will not be here,” Nadal told reporters two days before the start of the first Grand Slam of the year.

“I have good feelings in terms of the surgery. After surgery, after months without competing, having trouble practising, of course there are always issues when you come back.

“But it’s nothing new for me,” added Nadal who admits he has to manage the workload on his creaking 32-year-old body, battered by years of his all-action style.

To better cope, he has remodelled his serve to help extend his career.

“There are always things to improve,” said the Spaniard, who faces Australian wildcard James Duckworth in the first round.

“The serve was always a thing that I tried to improve, and I think I did.

“I am happy with the motivation to do something new.”

“If I am able to make that happen in a good way, that hopefully it will give me the chance to help me on my game longer term.”