Four hitmen among eight suspects arrested by Rangers

The paramilitary force on Saturday arrested eight suspects, including political workers, during raids in different parts of the city.

Abdul Zahid alias Pasha, Asif Ali alias Asadi, Aslam Pervez alias Tili and Zaheer Ahmed alias Cheena were apprehended in the Darakhshan locality and Civil Lines.

They were said to be workers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and wanted for involvement in various street crime and robbery cases, according to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers.

Moreover, four suspects were arrested in Sharafi Goth for their involvement in targeted killings. They were identified as Iqbal alias Shaheen alias Baja, Kamranur Rehman alias Kami, Nazimuddin alias Kala and Saleem Ahmed Khan alias Saleem Sonara.

The soldiers also claimed to have seized arms and ammunition from the suspects. They were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.