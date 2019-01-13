Fire damages bank at FTC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A branch of a private bank was badly damaged by a fire on Saturday. The fire erupted at around 2:40pm, a spokesperson for the fire brigade said, adding that upon receiving the information, a fire tender was immediately dispatched to the site to douse the blaze.
The spokesperson explained that the fire broke out at the private bank located at the FTC building on Sharea Faisal. It took hectic efforts of at least two hours to control the blaze.
No loss of life was reported in the incident, the spokesperson said, adding that the fire, however, caused a loss of millions of rupees. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
