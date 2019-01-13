close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
January 13, 2019

AkzoNobel startup challenge begins

Business

January 13, 2019

KARACHI: Calling all startups, scale-ups, entrepreneurs and innovators, the first edition of Paint the Future – the AkzoNobel startup challenge is now open and ready to discover new and revolutionary solutions that will accelerate innovation in the world of paints and coatings, a statement said.

The challenge connects bright minds and promising solutions from across the globe with AkzoNobel’s expertise, global scale and resources, it added.

Innovators, challenge teams, institutions and industry experts will work together to enhance the submitted ideas, forming a truly collaborative ecosystem.

Spearheaded by the company’s Chief Technology Officer Klaas Kruithof, Paint the Future offers winners the opportunity to accelerate commercialisation of their solution, it said.

