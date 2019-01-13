close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
January 13, 2019

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan

Business

January 13, 2019

GWADAR: A delegation of Saudi Arabia arrived on Saturday to inspect the site for the proposed oil refinery at the deep seaport city of Gwadar, an ultimate destination of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan received the delegation, which was led by Saudi Minister for Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Abdul Aziz D Al Falih.

Describing the refinery a state-of-the-art facility, Khan said that it would be the biggest investment of the Saudi government in Pakistan, for which a memorandum of understanding was expected to be signed next month.

Aramco Associates Company Chief Executive Officer

Al Buainain Ibrahim Qassim was also part of the delegation.

