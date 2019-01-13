Pakistan remains poor on lack of ideas, not resources

LAHORE: Resources though important, are not the most important factor for growth in the 21st century. It is the minds that trigger growth. Pakistan is poor not because of a resource gap, but because its rulers and entrepreneurs lack ideas.

Pakistan’s lopsided economic growth would remain unresolved if instead of long-term strategy, planners continue to prefer short-term growth objectives that encourage investors instead of entrepreneurs. Fiscal mismanagement has forced the economic planners to look for short-term solutions instead of putting the country on a sustained growth path. Economic growth in Pakistan accelerates when external resources are available and stagnates when there is a squeeze in foreign inflows.

We have an inefficient market, with the government present everywhere. In all fast emerging economies, the government stays away from the market, but acts as a prudent regulator to provide a level playing field to the private sector entrepreneurs.

Unfortunately, Pakistan’s initial growth strategy was based on permits, licenses and concessions. The beneficiaries of this strategy have now become parasites of our economy.

They enjoyed monopoly for decades on the basis of these exclusive facilities. It is now embedded in their culture that businesses could only be run if government subsidised them.

These entrenched vested interests that minted money in early decades after independence were not prepared to operate in a real open economy, where everyone enjoyed a level playing field.

At present, most of the problems are due to this mismanagement. For example, power shortage is mainly due to mismanagement.

The public sector power plants are operating on 17 percent efficiency, while the average theft of pilferage of power is over 25 percent. Moreover, over 15 percent of the bills are not paid by influential consumers every month. Remove these flaws, and the power problem, both in terms of supply and revenues, would be resolved.

Pakistan is adding three million people into the workforce annually, and to absorb them, the country needs to grow at eight percent per year for at least a decade.

Growth would come through increased productivity and innovation. For growth, the government would have to formulate responsible fiscal and monetary policy, restructure public sector enterprises, and prioritise the Public Sector Development Programme.

To increase productivity the government would have to improve governance and quality of public institutions, introduce market reforms, ensure better urban management, and facilitate youth and the community.

Around 70 percent of the global output is generated from 40 cities, while output from our cities is negligible. We do not have domestic commerce and we lack chainstores or departmental stores.

We build mega projects like Qaddafi stadium where three to four matches are held every year. The facility could be utilised round the year for different sports activities to generate income.

Pakistan would continue to go through boom and bust growth phases until the institutions are fully reformed. The highest office in Pakistan should be accountable as in India where the prime minister is accountable to the parliament as well as the court of law.