Sat Jan 12, 2019
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
January 12, 2019

China declares region bordering Pakistan an open place

ISLAMABAD: Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang has announced that its far western region’s Xinjiang is an open place.

The spokesman this said in a briefing in Beijing. The region is bordering with Pakistan. He cautioned those who would visit to “abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and refrain from interfering in others’ internal affairs or undermining others’ sovereignty.” They should adopt an objective and unbiased attitude and avoid buying one-sided stories or making preconceptions. “We would like to remain in contact with the relevant UN agencies and meet each other halfway,” he said. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying also hit back against fifteen ambassadors to China who expressed concerns over Xinjiang in a November letter, calling their actions “rude and unacceptable.” A small group of foreign journalists were taken to Xinjiang as part of China’s plan to showcase the far western region’s social and economic progresses amid increasing international criticism of a systematic crackdown against Muslim minority Uyghurs.

According to reports China recently took diplomats from a dozen countries, including Pakistan, with large Muslim populations to Xinjiang where members of the Uyghur community have been interned in camps.

